Tiwa Savage Unveils Official Cover Art For Upcoming Album

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has unveiled the official album cover for her soon-to-be-released album, ‘Celia’. ‘Celia’ is Tiwa Savage’s third studio album.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, the Afro beats star shared a picture of the album cover with the caption:

“Celia in 2 days Album cover art Creative direction @ibraake”

Tiwa Savage has been promoting her upcoming album vigorously ever since she released the album track list.

She has dropped three singles and two music videos from the album. Her latest single off the album is titled ‘Temptation’. It features British Grammy award-winner, Sam Smith.

Tiwa Savage also recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, which makes it her first American TV debut.

