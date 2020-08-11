Tiwa Savage Shares Lovely Photos With Her Son, Jamil

Popular Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to upload a couple of photos of herself and her son, Jamil Balogun.

The ‘Koroba’ crooner also instructed her fans and supporters to follow her son on his own account on the photo-sharing app.

“Mine 😍 follow him @officialjamilbalogun❤️,”she captioned the photos.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s ex-husband and father of her son, Teebillz has since moved on as he has found love again.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage’s Ex-Husband, Teebillz Finds Love Again

See her full post below: