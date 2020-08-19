Tiwa Savage Shares Catchy Photos As Fans Await Her Upcoming Album

Award-winning singer, Tiwa Savage shared a couple of photos of herself wearing a bikini via Instagram on Wednesday.

Savage and her friends recently hung out at Ilase beach, Lagos state.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 40-year-old singer showed off her well-toned body as her fans await her highly-anticipated album, ‘Celia’.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Koroba’ singer shared the album’s track list and she revealed that it will be released on August 28th.

The singer captioned one of her post with the words;

“Don’t need a pen to draw your attention

Celia the Album Out August 28th”

See photos below: