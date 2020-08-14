Tiwa Savage Releases Visuals To ‘Koroba’

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has released the visuals to her new single, ‘Koroba’. The Afro-pop singer on Friday afternoon announced this via her official Twitter page by posting a short clip from the full video.

She wrote as caption:

“youtu.be/5goMslKxEWs Out Now #koroba”

The singer has also announced that she will be releasing another single soon.

Information Nigeria recalls that the Universal Music Group recording artist recently took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of herself and her son, Jamil Balogun.

Also, her ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Tee Billz, has recently publicized his new relationship via his official Instagram page.

See Tiwa Savage’s Twitter post below: