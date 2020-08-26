Tiwa Savage Gives Credits To Fireboy DML For Co-Writing Song On Her Album

Singer, Fireboy DML got co-writing credits for Tiwa Savage’s new song, Temptation which features American singer, Sam Smith.

The track is the latest single from Savage’s fourth studio album, Celia, set to be released on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer penned an appreciation message to Fireboy DML for his contribution to the song.

The mother of one shared a video with the words;

“This post is to show my love and appreciation for @fireboydml God bless you for your contribution and your amazing pen.

“Temptation with Sam Smith OUT NOW link in my bio and shoutout @thisizlondon too and everyone that worked on this”

See her post below: