Tiwa Savage Declares Love For Tacha And Titans

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has declared her love for former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha and her fans, ‘Titans’.

It all started when Tacha shared a short video clip of herself as she danced to Tiwa Savage’s new single, ‘Koroba’.

Tiwa Savage responded to the video via her official Twitter handle. Retweeting the video, she wrote:

“You know I gat mad loveeeee for you and the titans @symply_tacha #Koroba OUTNOW”

Tiwa Savage had dropped her single ‘Koroba’ on August 6. ‘Koroba’ was released two weeks after her first single off her upcoming album, ‘Celia’.

See Tiwa’s Post and Tacha’s video below:

See Tacha’s video here.