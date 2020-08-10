Tiwa Savage Declares Love For Tacha And Titans

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Tacha
Tacha

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has declared her love for former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha and her fans, ‘Titans’.

It all started when Tacha shared a short video clip of herself as she danced to Tiwa Savage’s new single, ‘Koroba’.

Tiwa Savage responded to the video via her official Twitter handle. Retweeting the video, she wrote:

“You know I gat mad loveeeee for you and the titans @symply_tacha #Koroba OUTNOW”

Read AlsoTacha Shades Mercy Eke Over Launch Of New Merchandise

Tiwa Savage had dropped her single ‘Koroba’ on August 6. ‘Koroba’ was released two weeks after her first single off her upcoming album, ‘Celia’.

See Tiwa’s Post and Tacha’s video below:

Tiwa Savage’s Twitter Post

See Tacha’s video here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here