Tiwa Savage Celebrates Publicist On Her Birthday, Calls Her ‘Guardian Angel’

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has on Wednesday afternoon celebrated her publicist, Vanessa Amadi, by describing her as a ‘guardian angel’. She shared this information as she posted a lovely picture on her social media story with the caption:

“Literally my guardian angel @missamadi HBD Queen”

Vanessa Amadi, whose birthday is August 12, could be seen in the picture holding her baby daughter as she stood beside Tiwa Savage who also held on to her son, Jamil Balogun, while they all beamed at the camera.

Vanessa Amadi is the CEO of VA/PR and Stealth Management, a PR company with a client base of top stars such as Mr Eazi, Genevieve Nnaji and Naomi Campbell.

