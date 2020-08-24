Tiwa Savage Announces Release Of New Single Featuring Sam Smith, ‘Temptation’

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has officially announced the pending release of ‘Temptation’ featuring Sam Smith, her third single off her upcoming third studio album, ‘Celia’.

The award winning Afro beats/pop star took to her official Twitter page on Monday morning to announce:

“Good morning, hope you good cause I’m feeling great #Temptation with Sam Smith in just a few hours”

Already, Tiwa Savage has unveiled the track list for the album. ‘Temptation’ is the second track on the album. It will be recalled that shortly after Tiwa Savage took to her Twitter page to unveil the album track list, Sam Smith retweeted her tweet with heart emojis.

See her tweet below: