Tinubu Pays Tribute To Late Lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu

Former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to the late former lawmaker, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Recall that the former lawmaker, Kashamu died on Saturday as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Tinubu described him as ‘a notable leader in the country and a true grassroots politician who fought for his convictions, for the people of Ogun State and for his country.’

He praised his unwavering support for his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, where he remained through all the twists and turns of his political life.