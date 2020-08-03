Timi Dakolo Posts Inspiring Message About God

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has posted a short, inspiring message on Instagram. The popular singer wrote on Instagram:

“I have seen God take nothing and make something spectacular out of it…”

This message comes shortly after the singer posted a picture of himself and music producer, Cobhams Asuquo on Instagram. From the caption accompanying the picture, it appears that they are working on a song together. However, the title of the song is yet unknown.

Timi Dakolo has made it his duty to post inspiring and motivational messages on his social media pages every now and then.

See his post below: