Timi Dakolo Offers To Take Female Fan On Date After Shunning Her At An Event

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has offered to take a female fan on a date after she called him out for shunning her on their first meeting.

It all began when popular Instagram blogger, GistLover shared a post in which people were asked to share their experience with celebrities.

One of Dakolo’s fan, identified as Favor wrote;

“I met timi dakolo at an event early January, I respected myself oo, he was one big musician I respected sooo much because of his music, I flow with it a lot fortunately I was lucky to be beside him when he was leaving, I said hello sir plz can I take a selfie with you, immediately I asked uncle ran away and said he was sorry he had another show. I was indeed pained because I wasnt one who famz celebrities a lot, I felt I had the opportunity of getting a picture from one of my best musician but he didn’t give me that chance…each day I remember how my friends laughed at me after they saw the embarrassment I keep reminding myself of why I loved him and his music in the first place…….But in all we move, someday I’ll be a celebrity bikinis vendor and I wouldn’t need to stress myself I still love him tho”

Reacting to the comment, Dakolo extended an olive branch as he apologized to the lady and he decided to make it up to her.

The singer wrote;

“hello beautiful,if u are in Lagos,I will drive to you and take that Shot or better still take you out on a date…I am really sorry. I honestly didn’t mean to hurt you. I was probably late for the next show. Deal?!”

GistLover took to his timeline to commend the singer for the way he handled the situation.

