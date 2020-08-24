Throwback Video Of Tacha In BBNaija Resurfaces Online

A throwback video of former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide during week 1 has surfaced online. In the video, Tacha can be seen revolting against lack of female representation during a task.

Tacha speaks:

“Just in case of next time it doesn’t occur. This is the first week, yeah. And you’re calling out three guys, that is very very wrong. Instead of calling out three guys, you call two girls and a guy. Let me be done. Let me be done talking. If you’re going to have three girls, perfect. So it’s either you call two girls and a guy or two guys and a girl. Don’t call three guys. This is the first week and this is being heard. Abeg.”

Read Also: How Tacha Saved Me From Committing Suicide – Twitter User

Her fellow housemate, Jeff, apologizes thereafter. “I apologize once more“, he says. “Apology not accepted“, Tacha responds.

See the video here.