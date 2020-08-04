Three Ministers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Three Gambia ministers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, barely four days after Vice President Isatou Touray was diagnosed with COVID-19.

This was made known in a statement from the presidency Sunday evening.

The statement revealed that Finance Minister Mambury Njie, Petroleum and Energy Minister Fafa Sanyang and Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Gambian President Adama Barrow had earlier announced he was going into self-quarantine, since his vice, Touray tested positive.

Gambia has seen recent spikes in cases of COVID-19 with official records at 498 as of Saturday. Deaths from the virus total nine, while 68 people have recovered.

The Gambian government penultimate week issued a regulation making the wearing of face masks compulsory while closing non-essential public places and banning social and public gatherings.