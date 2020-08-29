‘Those Who Have Lost Someone To Cancer Will Always Take Every Cancer Death Personal’ – Actor Ibrahim Suleiman

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, has reacted to the passing of Black Panther star actor, Chadwick Boseman, in a rather different way.

Taking to his official Twitter page in the early hours of Saturday morning, the ‘Tinsel’ star and new father of one wrote:

“If you’ve lost someone to cancer, anytime a death occurs from cancer you are rudely reminded of your loss. It feels like every cancer loss becomes personal. The battle, the false hopes, the desperation, the calm resolve, the silver linings etc… all come rushing back”

Ibrahim Suleiman is married to actress Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor. The couple had their white wedding in 2018.

