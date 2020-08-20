‘Testing Cast And Crew For COVID-19 Is Expensive’ – Filmmaker Mildred Okwo

Nollywood filmmaker, Mildred Okwo has decided to remind other filmmakers of the current global pandemic, COVID-19. She also emphasized the need for testing.

The award winning filmmaker took to her official Twitter page on Wednesday to advise those shooting films during this period to be extra cautious, especially as regards not testing individuals allowed on set.

She wrote:

“People are shooting in these Corona times. Some sets are testing cast and crew so a big Kudos to them. That stuff is expensive but some Companies are not testing for corona which is a major risk. Don’t play with your lives my people.”

See her post below: