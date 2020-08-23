Tertiary Institutions Will Reopen Very Soon, Says Minister

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has expressed that tertiary institutions in the country will open very soon.

He made this known during a program that aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Saturday.

Nwajiuba said the federal government is also working to end the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) before schools reopen.

Tertiary institutions in the country have been shut since March after the government ordered their closure to slow the speed of the coronavirus.

Nwajiuba said while private universities have requested to be allowed to reopen, vice-chancellors want those in exit classes to resume in earnest