Temi Otedola Stuns In New Photos

Daughter of business mogul, Temi Otedola is looking stunning in her new photos. The fashion and lifestyle blogger took to her official Twitter page on Monday evening to share a picture collage of herself wearing a silk shirt and jean shorts with the caption:

“she’s gunna be in silks all summer”

Information Nigeria recalls that the beautiful young woman had shared on her Twitter page that everyone goes through their own problems.

In addition, she was present at her mum’s 50th private birthday dinner and recorded a video of her parents as they danced together.

Temi Otedola’s older sister, DJ Cuppy, has also been in the news lately. Currently, DJ Cuppy is on vacation in Monaco.

See her post below: