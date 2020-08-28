Temi Otedola Eats Out With Her Mother (Photos)

Fashion blogger, Temi Otedola, has just shared beautiful pictures as she spends quality time with her mother, Nana Otedola.

The fashion entrepreneur cum actress took to her official Twitter page on Friday evening to share some photos in which she and her mother can be seen eating at a restaurant.

Her caption reads:

“gnoocchi + mummy “

Some Nigerians have gone under her post to state their opinion on the photos.

A Twitter user with the handle @RegynhaGh wrote:

“hmm see how money is written all over the food and hands”

Read Also: ‘Everyone Going Through Their Own Stuff’ – Temi Otedola

Another user with the handle @badboysammy_ wrote:

“I know I’m broke. Thanks for reminding me”

Temi Otedola makes her acting debut in Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming movie, ‘Citation’. She stars alongside actors such as Gabriel Afolayan and Ini Edo.

See her post below:

See the photos below: