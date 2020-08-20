Taraba Govt Seeks Support Of Traditional Rulers, Security Agencies To End Insecurity

The Chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen, Bala Bako, said this at the end of an emergency meeting with the chairmen of the 16 local government areas of Taraba, which held in Jalingo.

He stated that they have resolved to collectively pursue the issue of insecurity with all vigour by synergising with relevant security operatives and the traditional rulers to tackle the incessant security out-breaches in the state.

He also stated that at the meeting also resolved to promote sporting activities to promote peaceful coexistence.