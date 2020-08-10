Tacha Meets Burna Boy For The First Time

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha met Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy for first time and she revealed a fun fact about herself.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star uploaded a couple of photos.

Tacha looked stunning as she had on a pair of jean trouser, a jean jacket and a turtle neck top.

In one of the pictures, the serial entrepreneur could be seen sitting beside the self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy.

The reality TV star, in her post, disclosed that the ‘Anybody’ hitmaker is her next best thing after chocolate.

In her words;

“Besides chocolate YOU’RE my FAV🤍@burnaboygram“

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDryHrDj4kQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link