Tacha Meets Burna Boy For The First Time

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha met Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy for first time and she revealed a fun fact about herself.
Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star uploaded a couple of photos.
Tacha looked stunning as she had on a pair of jean trouser, a jean jacket and a turtle neck top.
In one of the pictures, the serial entrepreneur could be seen sitting beside the self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy.
The reality TV star, in her post, disclosed that the ‘Anybody’ hitmaker is her next best thing after chocolate.
In her words;
“Besides chocolate YOU’RE my FAV🤍@burnaboygram“
See her full post below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDryHrDj4kQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link