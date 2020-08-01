Tacha Makes List Of Powerful Young Influencers 2020

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide has made YNaija’s Powerful Young Influencers List for 2020. This list is accompanied with the hashtag #YNaijaPowerlist2020 on Twitter.

YNaija annually celebrates young people who make powerful moves in different spheres of life.

This year’s edition is the ninth. The list also includes Nollywood actor Kunle Remi. YNaija describes Kunle Remi as a mimicker whose “growing brand draws people to his social media pages every other day.”

YNaija writes that:

“The Tacha trends tells us simply that she will continue to inspire and gather followership for a very long time.”

On Twitter, Tacha excitedly responds to the list by tweeting:

“Thank you @YNaija, I am honored.”

See her tweet below: