Tacha Goes Live On Big Brother Naija Show To Introduce Housemates’ Task (Video)

Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha, was live on the Big Brother Naija show to introduce the OPPO #BBNaija Task to the current housemates.

The former housemate, who was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija TV reality show, signed a brand ambassador partnership deal with the Chinese smartphone maker in July.

Tacha is the first housemate from the previous season to feature on the reality TV show as a guest instructor.

The reality TV star read out the task instructions and prizes to the current housemates through their television.

Read Also: BBNaija: Erica Seen Crying In Toilet After Talking To Laycon (Video)

Watch the video below: