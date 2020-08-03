Tacha Congratulates Her Graduating Titans (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide has taken to Twitter to congratulate her graduating titans.

The #TachaTitansGraduation hashtag has been trending on Twitter. Many Nigerians on Twitter are describing their love for Tacha. This is based on the Skills Acquisition Scheme under her Natacha Akide Foundation.

Beneficiaries of the program have also attested to the impact of the Natacha Akide Foundation by tweeting about their experience.

It appears that a lot of Nigerians took part in the Skills Acquisition Scheme.

Tacha happily tweeted:

“Dear Titans, as most of you are graduating, always remember that the sky is BIG enough for everyone to FLY.”

