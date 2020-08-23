Synergy Among Stakeholders Useful In Reforming Nigeria’s Justice System – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that synergy among the three arms of government including representatives of the legal profession will be a useful approach to the required reform of Nigeria’s administration of justice system.

The Vice President made this remark on Saturday at the virtual edition of the Wole Olanipekun and Co (WOC) Justice Summit.

Speaking on the theme of the summit “Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria,” Osinbajo said that the big question was also the relevance of Nigeria’s paradigms of justice to the major socio-economic circumstances that confronted it.

He said that the law was a social construct and made sense only within a social context.

The summit was moderated by Mr Bode Olanipekun, the Managing Partner of Wole Olanipekun Chambers.