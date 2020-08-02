Students Protest; Give FG 14-Day Ultimatum To Reopen Tertiary Institutions

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) have given the federal government 14-day ultimatum to reopen tertiary institution across the country.

The National President of NAPS, Olalere Adetunji and Ilesanmi Moses, Students Union President, Federal Cooperative College, Eleyele, Ibadan, in their joint address, queried why the federal government would reopen markets while schools remain closed.

They further called on the FG to speedily release the resumption date for institutions across the country or the student body would organise a mass protest across the country.

They said, “We cannot continue to keep mute in the face of bad policy, most especially when it has to do with education. COVID-19 has come to stay; whether we agree or not, there is going to be a cure to it like malaria.

“All we need from the Federal Government is to stop partaking in the global politics and come out with a specific date for schools’ re-opening. The Federal Government has given guidelines on schools re-opening. and everybody is ready to adhere strictly to the guidelines.

“The Federal Ministry of Education should wake up to the task. If the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics is not ready to go back to class, their salary should be stopped henceforth. But, if the Federal Government refuses to give a specific date, between now and the next 14 days, the entire polytechnic students across the country would not hesitate to mobilise in millions across the street in Nigeria. We are ready to stop the economy.”