StormRex Returns To Music With New Single, ‘GburuGburu’

Nigerian Igbo indigenous singer, Stormrex is back to the music scene with a collaboration with upcoming artist, Oodera. The title of their newly released single is ‘Gburugburu’.

Stormrex took to her official Twitter page on Saturday to announce:

“#GburuGburu, conscious song by I & @ooderaanonuno will be out later today, I love this Song and i hope You all enjoy listening to it, as Much as I enjoyed singing it.. Thanks for motivating me, all your Kind words gave me the strength needed .. More to come”

Stormrex’s last single, ‘Bombo Tete’ was released in 2015. The graduate of Biochemistry has also promised her fans more singles. She came into limelight through her single, ‘Kerenke’ released in 2012. She has worked with artists such as Olamide, Phyno, MI Abaga and iLLBLISS throughout her musical career.

Already, fans on Twitter have nothing but graceful words to describe her latest single.

See her Twitter post below: