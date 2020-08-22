‘Stop Tempting Us With Your Pictures’ – Fan Attacks Regina Daniels

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has received backlash from a fan who feels she should be more modest in her appearance now that she is married.

Shortly after the movie star posted stunning photos of herself on her official Instagram page, the fan with the handle @vasheersarakee went under her post to dish out some words of advice to her. He also warned her to desist from tempting unmarried people like him.

His comment reads:

“See this girl u ar an a marriage woman, u come dey post ur picture dey attracting us, dey tempting us. Rubbish”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress has finally released the video of her son’s naming ceremony.

See the fan’s comment below: