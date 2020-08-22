‘Stop Kissing Ass, If You Want To Be Taken Seriously’ – Actress Etinosa Idemudia

Nigerian actress and comedian, Etinosa Idemudia has offered some words of advice to her social media followers.

The actress took to her Instagram story to advise people to stop kissing ass if they really want to be taken seriously especially by rich and affluent folks.

Idemudia wrote;

“You want to be taken seriously? Stop kissing ass! Trust me, big men/women don’t like being ass kissed.

“Everybody is kissing their ass so do something different”.

