Stop Attacking Obasanjo, PDP Chieftain Tells Ayo Fayose

A chieftain of the Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Opeyemi Falegan has called on the former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose to stop attacking ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and other Yoruba leaders.

Falegan gave this advice in reaction to Fayose’s comment on Obasanjo over his comment on Senator Buruji Kashamu‘s death.

He appealed to the former governor to desist from his unruly behaviours and continued abusive attitude against Yoruba leaders.

This drama began when Obasanjo had in a condolence message said Kashamu was able to manoeuvre laws and politics of the society on alleged crime in and outside of Nigeria but couldn’t avoid death.

But Fayose, in his condolence message described the ex-president’s statement as regrettable, saying “Nigerians are watching for your end too”.