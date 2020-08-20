‘Stay There And Win In Peace’ – Princess Shyngle Fires Back At Cee-C Over Plastic Surgery Comment

Gambian-born actress, Princess Shyngle has reacted to a post made by BBNaija housemate, Cee-C on Instagram.

Cee-C advised her female fans and followers not to be fooled by what they see on social media.

Her post reads;

“Pretty girls with natural bodies and regular jobs are still winning. Don’t let social media fool you”.

Reacting to the post, Princess Shyngle noted that she knows women who want to undergo liposuction after speaking ill of other women, who went through the surgical process.

The tiny-waist actress said women with natural bodies should stay where they are and win in peace as she plans on going on a surgery vacation.

In her words;

“I know so many girls that have insulted and blasted girls that did surgery in the past and now they want to go do lipo and bbl but they’re scared of what people will say. Go do you boo, anyone that wants to join me for a surgery vacation abeg lets go after corona, I need a recovery buddy on a private island living our best lives.”

See her post below: