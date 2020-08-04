‘Stars Are Ageless’, Actress Omoni Oboli Says As She Drops New Photo On Instagram

Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli has taken to Instagram to share that she is an ageless star.

This caption is a reference to her book titled, ‘The Stars Are Ageless: Finding My Light in Life, in Love and on Set’.

She captions the photo: “The stars are ageless. Always remember that I love you.”

The beautiful actress had shared a motivational message on Instagram two days ago.

Part of the caption for the photo she posted read: “Better days are ahead, giving up is not an option! Always remember that I love you.”

Few Nigerian celebrities stormed the comment section to shower praises on the actress.

See post below: