Spectranet 4G LTE launches DO MORE SpectraCular Data Plans with Unlimited browsing benefits for all customer segments

Lagos; 26th August 2020: Pioneer 4G LTE Internet Service provider, Spectranet 4G

LTE has unveiled a unique set of data plans tagged “DO MORE Spectracular Data plans” to address the changing data requirements of its customers as a result of the new normal of Working From Home (WFH).

Speaking on the virtual launch of DO MORE SpectraCular Data Plans, Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet 4G LTE said, “our study of the customer behavior during COVID-19 period highlighted a distinct shift in the browsing habits and usage patterns. The customers are now consuming more data during night hours than day hours. Even within day hours the early morning hours are showing a spike in usage.

Addressing these twin needs of higher data consumption while working from home and even higher data requirement during specific times of day and night, DO MORE SpectraCular data plans come packed with attractive Data benefits topped up with “DO MORE” benefits of Free Unlimited data during certain times of the day and night, such as Unified Value plans with Free Unlimited morning time Data (4AM-8AM) for 120 hours in a month and Mega Value plans with Free Unlimited night time (1AM-8AM) Data for 210 hours in a month.

Both the Unified and Mega Value Plans are available in various affordable denominations starting from N3,070 and comes with one month’s validity.

Similarly, for customers who have significantly high Data requirement and want to enjoy uninterrupted Unlimited browsing 24/7 within a month, can now subscribe to “Always-on” Data plan at just N18,425. The plan is for both new and existing subscribers who love to be on the internet to “DO MORE” of what matters to them like gaming, entertainment, online studying and for the data requirement of the entire family.

We are a customer conscious brand with a firm belief in giving the best of experience to our subscribers at affordable price. As a result of our tradition of excellence in customer service, we have invested huge resources in ensuring that we optimize our network to meet the expectations of the subscribers as a leading 4G internet service provider in the country he concluded.

Spectranet 4G LTE is consolidating its leadership position in the market with a series of initiatives that include SpectraSure, a free device protection cover, regular data bonus of 100% data on renewing within an expected time frame and customer service innovations which include service at the customers’ door steps.

About Spectranet 4G LTE

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state-of-the-art network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019.

For more details visit: www.spectranet.com.ng