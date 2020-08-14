Speaker Gbajabiamila Calls For ‘Deep Cuts’ In Cost Of Governance

Rt. Honourable, Femi Gbajabiamila has called for a deep cut in the cost of governance in Nigeria amidst the COVID-19 realities.

The Speaker made this call on Thursday at the beginning of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) revenue considerations with revenue-generating agencies; organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

Gbajabiamila pointed out that there is a need to reduce the cost of governance to free up revenue for infrastructure development.

He expressed that this was the new reality with the country facing a fiscal crisis coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.