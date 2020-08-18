Sowore Slams FG For Lifting Ban On International Flights

Popular human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has alleged that the federal government resumption of international flights has nothing to do with the welfare of the Nigerian populace.

Recall that on Monday, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced that international flights will resume on the 29th of August.

This news has been met with mixed reactions across the country.

Reacting to the development, Sowore alleged that international flights are set to commence because it is time for children of the political class to return to schools abroad; who are set to reopen in September.

See his tweet below: