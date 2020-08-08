Sowore Knocks Buhari For Endorsing Ize-Iyamu Despite N700m Fraud Case

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Buhari endorses Ize-Iyamu
Buhari endorses Ize-Iyamu

Popular social activist, Omoyele Sowore has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his endorsement of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Governorship election in Edo State.

Recall that on Friday, InformationNigeria reported the endorsement of Ize-Iyamu in Abuja by President Buhari.

Also Read: Edo Election: Governor Wike Slams Buhari For Supporting Ize-Iyamu

Reacting to this development, Sowore expressed that it was funny that Buhari could feign ignorance of Ize-Iyamu’s corruption case.

He accused President Buhari of also feigning ignorance about the corruption allegations against Godswill Akpabio before being made Minister.

See his tweet below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here