Southern Kaduna Killings: El-rufai Blames Clerics For Banditry

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has blamed some clerics for fanning the embers of division in the state, which has led to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

He made this known when receiving a delegation led by Primate of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba.

Ell-rufai expressed that some religious leaders had in the past 40 years been the drivers of violence and religious intolerance in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, Rev. Ndukuba called on both Christians and Muslims to work to make the nation better.