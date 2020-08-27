Southern Kaduna Conflict: JNI Accuses Selfish Elders Of Frustrating Peace Building Efforts

In a move to solve the Southern Kaduna crisis, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Muslim group led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has accused some leaders of frustrating the peacebuilding efforts.

The Secretary-General of the group, Dr Khalid Abubakar, called on both the Federal and State governments to act fast to ensure that such groups do not jeopardise the already fragile situation in Southern Kaduna.

The group urged the FG and Kaduna State government to step up efforts to bring an end to the crises.

The group while sympathising with the bereaved, expressed that some interest groups cried wolf than the bereaved.