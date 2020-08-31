‘Sometimes It’s Best To Keep Things Private, Not Everyone Wants The Best For You’ – Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has stated that she would like to keep her life private away from the public eye.

Although she is a celebrity, she reckons that keeping things private can be for the best at times.

Taking to Instagram to share her thoughts about keeping things private, her caption reads:

“Sometimes it is best to keep things private! I do that a lot lately Not everyone want what is best for you or have your interest at heart.

“They are just curious about how you do all that you do They want to know who’s making you happy, what is making you happy or the reason behind your growth and success.

“My dear! Be conscious and observant KIKU MAPA ALAANU ATI OLORE MII IRE OOO!!!”

See her Instagram post below: