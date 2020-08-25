‘Something Is Cooking’ – Mercy Aigbe Hints On New Project

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is ecstatic over new projects coming her way.

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur, who is constantly active on her Instagram page, shared a picture of herself with the caption:

“Meetings! Meetings! Meetings! Something is cooking! Chai my belle just Dey sweet me! I wish I can share thank you lord for unending Grace”

Information Nigeria recalls that the movie star recently shared a throwback photo of herself while she was an undergraduate in UNILAG.

The beautiful actress had taken to her Instagram page to post a collaged throwback photo herself in the year 2000 versus herself in 2020.

Her caption read:

“It was the year 2000, Unilag Days! Omo I have always been a baby geh oh.”

See her latest Instagram post below: