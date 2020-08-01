Some Appointees Have Abused Trust Reposed On Them: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says there has been an abuse of trust by some appointees from both previous administrations and his government.

Buhari said this while speaking with state house correspondents after observing Eid Mubarak prayers at Aso Rock, on Friday.

“There has been an abuse of trust by people trusted by the previous administration and this administration,” the president said.

This comes just as a presidential panel is probing Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged corruption and abuse of office.

The interim management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has also been accused of corruption.

Buhari last October, appointed the interim committee after he ordered a forensic audit of NDDC’s activities from 2001 till 2019.

However, in his chat with the newsmen, Buhari said he was very delighted that some stolen assets are being recovered, sold and proceeds put into the single treasury account (TSA), “which is inaccessible to the corrupt persons involved”.

“A number of assets have been recovered and some money… we have introduced TSA where all the monies are taken and I said asset should be sold and the money be put through TSA so that it can be identified at any level and I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriated public funds,” he said.

“This is why we put the commission (of investigation) in place,” he said.

According to the president, all of such cases would be uncovered and firmly dealt with by his government.