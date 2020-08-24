Single Ladies Are Perceived To Be Irresponsible: Nigerian Rapper

Nigerian rapper, Yewande Abiodun, known professionally as Tipsy Enupo, has bemoaned the kind of treatment meted out to single ladies living in Nigeria.

Taking to her Instagram story in the early hours of Monday, the ‘O Wunmi’ crooner rants about gender inequality, especially as it affects single women and how they are treated by society.

Her post reads:

“In Nigeria, it is hard for single ladies to rent a place.. because they are deemed irresponsible by landlords.

“In Nigeria, single ladies will be tested for drugs before marriage… In Nigeria, when a single lady has a car, property and she’s getting it… there are questions regarding her source of wealth. At this point…. death is better than being a single lady in Nigeria. Bunch of backward people.”

See her post below: