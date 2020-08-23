Singer Wizkid Shares Adorable Photos With His Son

Multi-award winning singer, Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a series of cute pictures of him and his son, Zion Balogun.

The father and his son spent some quality time together on their fun day out.

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also uploaded a photo of his oldest son, Boluwatife on his Insta-story and he left a cryptic post.

The singer hinted that he might be in Lagos soon.

See his full post below:

Photo of the singer and his son, Zion
Photo of the singer and his son, Zion
Wizkid and his son, Zion
Wizkid and his son, Zion
Photo of Boluwatife Balogun
Photo of Boluwatife Balogun
The singer’s cryptic post
The singer’s cryptic post

 

 

 

