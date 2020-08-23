Singer Wizkid Shares Adorable Photos With His Son

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a series of cute pictures of him and his son, Zion Balogun.

The father and his son spent some quality time together on their fun day out.

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also uploaded a photo of his oldest son, Boluwatife on his Insta-story and he left a cryptic post.

The singer hinted that he might be in Lagos soon.

See his full post below: