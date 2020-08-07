Singer, The Weeknd Accused Of Copying WizKid’s Song Title, ‘Smile’

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Singer, The Weeknd

Canadian singer, The Weeknd has caused a frenzy online after releasing his new single, ‘Smile’. This is because the title is already taken by StarBoy singer, WizKid.

The Weeknd, who on Friday morning announced the title via his official Twitter handle, wrote:

“the official title is “SMILE””.

Although this is not the first time that a particular song title would be used by different artists, fans of WizKid are shocked at the level of coincidence between the two musicians.

Read AlsoThe Weeknd Sued For $5m For ‘Stealing’ Starboy

Information Nigeria recalls that the first coincidence was concerning the name, StarBoy. While WizKid’s record label is known as StarBoy Entertainment, The Weeknd’s third studio album is titled ‘Starboy’. He also has a single titled ‘Starboy’ on which he featured Daft Punk.

WizKid’s single, ‘Smile’ features American singer, H.E.R. The Weeknd’s single, ‘Smile’ features late rapper, Juice WRLD.

See The Weeknd’s tweet below:

The Weeknd’s Twitter Post

See reactions below:

Twitter Reactions
Reactions

 

 

 

 

 

