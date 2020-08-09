Singer Terry G Cuts Off His Dreadlocks; Shows Off New Look

Popular Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, also known as Terry G, has taken to his Instagram page to show off his new look to his fans and followers.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the musician revealed he has chopped off his dreads as he noted that he is a brand new person.

The ‘Adura’ crooner posted a picture of himself donning a low cut with a caption which reads;

“Am a brand new G..please you gonna need to re introduce yourself“

See his full post below: