Singer Seyi Shay Tweets About Mystery Man

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Seyi Shay, has hinted on being in a relationship. Taking to her official Twitter page on Monday morning, she wrote:

“When he gives you a ‘pep talk’ first thing in the morning… Priceless”

Information Nigeria recalls that she recently took to her Instagram page to show her new look.

Also, Seyi Shay has congratulated Burna Boy on his recently released album, ‘Twice As Tall’. She took to Twitter to write:

“Can you guess what my favorite record on #twiceastall is? @burnaboy you ARE Congratulations bruddah”

To which Burna Boy replied her:

“Thank you @iamseyishay”

See her latest tweet below: