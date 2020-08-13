Singer Seyi Shay Shows Off Her New Look (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua alias Seyi Shay, has taken to her Instagram page to unveil her brand new look.

The singer has chopped off her hair and opted for a short cut which she also dyed blonde.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Yolo Yomi’ crooner left her fans reeling after she shared a raunchy photo in the penultimate week.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer uploaded a stunning photo of herself sporting a new look with the words;

“I’m here to say Hi“

See her full post below: