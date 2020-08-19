Singer Seyi Shay Shares Stunning New Photo On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, better known as Seyi Shay, posted a stunning photo via Instagram on Tuesday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the singer, who was born and raised in London, also revealed two things she desires in life.

In the photo, the singer rocked a white and black outfit along with a pink hair-do as she struck a pose for the camera.

Seyi Shay uploaded the photo with a caption which reads;

“I just want to be rich and post nice pictures“

See her full post below: