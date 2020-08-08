Singer Seyi Shay Shares Raunchy Photo On Instagram

Nigerian singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, better known as Seyi Shay, uploaded a raunchy image on her Instagram page on Friday.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had raised an alarm in May that her account had been hacked after three of her semi-nude photos leaked on the photo-sharing app.

Well, the singer recently shared a new photo of herself wearing a skimpy swimwear and she made sure to inform her fans that she did it out of her free will.

The singer wrote;

”Now this one, I posted MYSELF!”.

See her full post below: