Singer Seyi Shay Shares Raunchy Photo On Instagram

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Singer, Seyi Shay
Singer, Seyi Shay

Nigerian singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, better known as Seyi Shay, uploaded a raunchy image on her Instagram page on Friday.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had raised an alarm in May that her account had been hacked after three of her semi-nude photos leaked on the photo-sharing app.

Well, the singer recently shared a new photo of herself wearing a skimpy swimwear and she made sure to inform her fans that she did it out of her free will.

The singer wrote;

”Now this one, I posted MYSELF!”.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy Stuns In New Photos

See her full post below:

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here