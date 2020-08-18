Singer Peter Okoye Denies Reuniting With His Brother

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye alias Mr P, has reacted to a video that has been trending across all social media platforms.

In the video, Okoye said that he and his brother, Paul Okoye have resolved their issues and they are back together.

The singer also took full responsibility for their split.

The video clip left his fans and supporters reeling in excitement.

Unfortunately, Peter has come out to debunk claims that he and his brother have reunited.

According to the singer, the video was done in 2015 and he is forever a solo artist.

In his words;

“Stop wasting your time…that’s an old video 2015… Forever Mr P. The prodigal Album Loading….#MrP”.

The singer’s tweet
The singer’s tweet

Watch the video below:

