Singer Peruzzi Returns With New Single, ‘Lagbaja’

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, also known as Huncho, has returned with another tune titled ‘Lagbaja’.

The DMW artist, who took a break from his Twitter account in June, has announced his new single.

This single, according to his tweet, will be released tonight, August 6.

Information Nigeria recalls that the popular singer was accused of sexual assault in the month of June. However, he took to Twitter to refute the allegations.

Read Also: Rape Allegations: Peruzzi Apologizes For Incriminating Tweets (Photo)

He wrote:

“In light of recent allegations, accusing me of rape in 2012, I want to say that I, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, strongly refute such claim. I have never and will never rape or sexually assault anybody.”

Fans are excited about this latest single.

See his tweet below: